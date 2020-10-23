Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Health officials reported 968 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 19 additional deaths in Massachusetts on Friday. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 144,895 while the total number of deaths is 9,608.
The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.4%.
Health officials said that as of Friday, there are 570 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, an increase of 49 from Thursday. There are 125 patients currently in intensive care.
There were 15,761 new tests reported Friday. A total of 2,595,974 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.