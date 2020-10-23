BOSTON (CBS) – Halloween is almost here and that means plenty of themed, family-friendly fun. Also on our To Do List this weekend – a live outdoor concert, and yoga fundraiser.
Halloween at Children’s Museum
The Boston Children’s Museum is hosting a week of Halloween activities for kids, starting on October 28. Different events include trick or treating inside the museum and haunted exhibits. Costumes are encouraged during the family friendly celebrations.
bostonchildrensmuseum.org/calendar/halloweek
When: October 28- November 1
Where: Boston Children’s Museum
Cost: $18
Phantoms and Fire
Check out Phantoms and Fire in Old Sturbridge Village, where the museum is open after usual operating hours with something spooky around every corner. Pre-registration is required.
osv.org/event/phantoms-and-fire/
When: Wednesday-Sunday, October 21 – 31
Times: 5-8 pm
Where: Old Sturbridge Village
Cost: $16 adults; $12 youth; Under 4 get in free
Live Music At The Drive-In
Yarmouth Drive-In on the Cape is closing out its inaugural season with two shows from the band Moe this weekend. Each ticket covers 1 car of up to four people.
yarmouthdrivein.com
When: October 23 and 24
Where: Yarmouth Drive-In
Cost: $150 to $250 per vehicle of 4
Yoga Fundraiser for Children’s Hospital
Yoga Reaches Out will be held virtually on Sunday to help raise money for Boston Children’s Hospital. Throughout the day, 16 teachers will offer online classes for all different levels.
childrenshospital.org
When: October 25
Where: Online
Cost: $25 registration