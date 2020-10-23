Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Symphony Orchestra will do a round of rolling recitals Friday. Musicians will hit the streets of Boston in an Old Town Trolley.
The performances will be outside and conducted in a physically-distanced manner.
The morning tour will stop at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, and Brigham and Women’s Hospital. The afternoon tour will stop at the upper and lower schools of the Conservatory Lab Charter School and the Berkshire Partners Blue Hill Boys & Girls Club.
While the performances are primarily for the guests and staff of the hosting organization, 50 people are allowed in the audience.