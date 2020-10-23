BOSTON (CBS) — Big cities aren’t for everyone and the coronavirus pandemic sparked a movement to the suburbs this year, according to WalletHub. Their latest survey shows three Massachusetts cities are within the top 10 of “Best Small Cities to Live in America.”
They are Lexington, Needham, and Milton.
Contenders were rated for affordability, economic health, education and health, quality of life, and safety. Specific points were awarded based on topics such as homeownership rate, debt per median earnings, foreclosure rate, high school graduation rate, the share of obese adults, average commute time, and bars per capita.
Milton has the third-lowest crime rate and is tied for the highest percent of insured population, according to WalletHub.
Arlington, Brookline, and Melrose are also within the top 100 overall.
Somerville is not in the top 100 but the city is tied for the highest income growth of the cities reviewed.