Filed Under:Coronavirus, Dr. Mallika Marshall

BOSTON (CBS) – A new survey may help explain why women may be less vulnerable to COVID-19.

Back in March and April, researchers conducted a survey of almost 22,000 people in eight countries, including the U.S. They found that 59% of women considered the coronavirus a serious health problem compared to only 49% of men. Women were also more likely to adhere to mask and social distancing recommendations.

The number of people complying with policies has dropped over time but the gender gap has persisted.

