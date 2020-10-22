Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – A new survey may help explain why women may be less vulnerable to COVID-19.
Back in March and April, researchers conducted a survey of almost 22,000 people in eight countries, including the U.S. They found that 59% of women considered the coronavirus a serious health problem compared to only 49% of men. Women were also more likely to adhere to mask and social distancing recommendations.
The number of people complying with policies has dropped over time but the gender gap has persisted.