LONDONDERRY, N.H. (CBS) – President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a rally in New Hampshire this weekend, the Republican’s campaign announced on Thursday.

The Sunday event, which will happen just over a week before Election Day, is described as a “Make America Great Again Victory Rally.”

The event begins at 1 p.m. at Pro Star Aviation in Londonderry.

Nominee for U.S. Senate Corky Messner, nominee for Congress Matt Mowers, and Nominee for Congress Steve Negron are also scheduled to participate in the rally.

