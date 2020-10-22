Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Health officials reported 986 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 30 additional deaths in Massachusetts on Thursday.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 143,927 while the total number of deaths is 9,589.
The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.4%.
Health officials said that as of Thursday, there are 521 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, an increase of two from Wednesday. There are 103 patients currently in intensive care.
There were 17,966 new tests reported Thursday. A total of 2,580,213 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.