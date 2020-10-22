BOSTON (CBS) — Kyle Dugger was a new addition on the Patriots’ injury report on Wednesday, as the rookie safety deals with an ankle issue.
Dugger was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice session, as the Patriots endeavor to have as normal week as possible ahead of Sunday’s home date vs. the San Francisco 49ers. Dugger was on the field for 42 percent of the Patriots’ defensive snaps in Sunday’s loss to Denver, recording five total tackles.
Dugger was one of four Patriots to be limited in Wednesday’s practice, joining Adam Butler (shoulder), Julian Edelman (knee), and Shaq Mason (calf). Mason was on the field for the first time since his placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list over the weekend.
Jermaine Eluemunor, who suffered an ankle injury in Sunday’s loss, did not participate, and he was placed on injured reserve after practice.
Running back James White also did not practice on Wednesday, though that was for non-injury reasons.
For the 49ers, running back Raheem Mostert (ankle), tackle Trent Williams (ankle), linebacker Kwon Alexander (ankle), and safety Jaquiski Tartt (groin) all did not participate in Wednesday’s practice. Cornerback Dontae Johnson (groin) and running back Jeffery Wilson (calf) were limited in practice.