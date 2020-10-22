FALL RIVER (CBS) – A father and his girlfriend are facing charges after a 14-year-old intellectually disabled boy died in Fall River.
Police were called to a home on Green Street Wednesday morning and found a woman performing CPR on 14-year-old David Almond. He was rushed to Charlton Memorial Hospital where he died.
According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, investigators found evidence of drug abuse by Almond’s father and the woman, who was later identified as his girlfriend.
John Almond, 33, and his girlfriend, 26-year-old Jaclyn Coleman were both taken into custody. They’re charged with caretaker neglect of a disabled person and drug possession.
There have been no charges in the boy’s death yet. An autopsy will be conducted on David Almond to determine the exact cause of his death.
The district attorney said the neglect charge applies to the 14-year-old’s twin brother, who is also intellectually disabled. He and a third child are now in DCF custody.
Almond and Coleman will be arraigned Thursday in Fall River District Court.
Coleman is also being charged with assault and battery on a police officer and obstruction of justice. The D.A. said she tried destroy a cell phone in front of police and then assaulted an officer who tried to stop her.