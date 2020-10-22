BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker reiterated that classrooms are safe with precautions in place during the coronavirus pandemic.
Baker made the comments during his Thursday media availability.
The governor said the “real life experience and the research” shows that when it comes to returning to school facilities, classrooms “are not a major source of transmission” of COVID-19.
“The kids in schools are not spreaders of COVID. I mean, there’s no better example of that right now than the parochial schools in Massachusetts. They have 28,000 kids and 4,000 employees who have been back in-person learning since the middle of August, and they have a handful of cases,” Baker said.
Baker said in Massachusetts, there have been hundreds of thousands of students returning to the classroom and learning in the hybrid model, with only about 150-160 cases in schools.