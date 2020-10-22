BOSTON (CBS) – Boston University students are now required to show a badge proving that they are up-to-date on coronavirus testing and symptom-free before entering public spaces on campus.
According to the school, BU has had the largest number of new cases over the last week since the final week of moving students in last August.
Starting on Thursday, students are now required to have a “green daily attestation” badge to be allowed to get into dining halls, the George Sherman Union and other public spaces on campus.
In an email sent to students earlier this week, BU President Robert Brown and Dean of Students Ken Elmore said, “Although the number of cases per day is still relatively low, our growing concern is driven by the number of cases in Massachusetts and declining compliance with our mandatory requirement for testing and daily symptom attestation that applies to all students living on and off campus who come to campus.”
BU has already suspended 12 students for the rest of the semester for attending parties without following guidelines.
The city of Boston is still one of the 63 communities still considered high-risk for coronavirus.