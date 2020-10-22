BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston Marathon may have been a virtual race in 2020, but it still managed to raise $32.1 million for charities.
This year’s marathon was canceled because of the pandemic, but the Boston Athletic Association said more than 16,000 runners finished the virtual race. They had ten days to cover 26.2 miles in one continuous run to earn their marathon medal and become an official finisher.
The fundraising record of $38.7 million was set in 2019 with 30,000 runners on the course.
The B.A.A. was thrilled to see so much money raised in 2020 with so many fewer runners.
“We are immensely proud of each and every participant whose fundraising contributions will serve a meaningful purpose supporting 242 non-profit and charity organizations,” B.A.A. CEO Tom Grilk said in a statement.
The B.A.A. and John Hancock’s Non-Profit Program have combined to raise more than $400 million for charities since the program started in 1989.
“To achieve the $400 million milestone in total funds raised adds even more meaning to this year’s event, where Boston Marathoners brought the spirit of Boston to the world,” Grilk said.