Comments
BOSTON (CBS) -The American Heart Association has updated its guidelines on CPR.
Many people hesitate to start chest compressions on someone who has collapsed for fear that they may do more harm than good. But the new guidelines say the risk of harm to a person is low even if they aren’t in cardiac arrest.
Also, when resuscitating infants and children, they say rescuers should provide 20-30 breaths per minute, faster than previously recommended.
And CPR instruction should be targeted to minority and lower-income neighborhoods where training rates tender to be lower.