By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Avert your eyes, Red Sox fans. Mookie Betts made some World Series history for the Dodgers on Tuesday night.

Betts was phenomenal in Los Angeles’ 8-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 1 of the Fall Classic, clubbing a pair of hits, scoring two runs and swiping two bases. With a solo homer in the sixth inning, he became the first player to ever hit a home run, steal two bases and score twice in a World Series game.

Not too shabby. But that’s not all the history that Betts was involved in Tuesday evening.

Betts started the Dodgers’ four-run fifth inning by drawing a walk, and then promptly stole second and then third base before scoring. He is the first player since some guy named Babe Ruth to walk and steal two bases in the same inning of a World Series game. Ruth, who was also traded by the Red Sox at the peak of his career for financial reasons, accomplished the feat in 1921 with the Yankees.

Betts is also just the second player in World Series history to homer and steal two bases in a game, joining the Phillies’ Chase Utley, who accomplished that feat in Game 1 of the 2008 World Series.

Our account actually stands for @ Markus Lynn Betts. 😱 pic.twitter.com/zKhVLUQC8E — MLB (@MLB) October 21, 2020

Making World Series history is pretty good and all, but most important, Betts won everyone a free taco on Tuesday night. His first stolen base ended the “Steal A Base, Steal A Taco” drama, and everyone can now get a free taco at Taco Bell sometime in the near future. Thanks Mook!

This is the second time in his career that Mookie has won fans a free taco. He first did it as a member of the Red Sox back in the 2018 World Series — against the Dodgers.

But now Betts is wearing Dodger blue after the Red So…. Know what, forget it. Everyone already knows that part of the story. Let’s just end it with the free taco.