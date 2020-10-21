BOSTON (CBS) – More than 1 million people in Massachusetts have already voted in the presidential election.
According to the Secretary of State’s office, 1,177,856 ballots have been received, either through early in-person voting or mail-in voting as of Wednesday.
Of the state’s registered voters, 43.4% — 2,025,985 voters — have applied to vote by mail or have voted early and 58.8% of voters who have been provided of with a ballot have already returned it. Of all registered voters, 25.2% have already voted.
The Secretary of State’s office said the number of ballots cast is equal to 34.9% of the number of ballots cast in the 2016 election.
Ballot boxes are available around Boston 24 hours a day.