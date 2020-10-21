UPDATE All lanes were reopened at the completion of the crash investigation and vehicle removal. The crash involved five vehicles; two individuals were transported from the scene to Newton Wellesley Hospital with minor injuries. #MATraffic
NEWTON (CBS) – The eastbound side of the Massachusetts Turnpike was shut down briefly Wednesday morning after fives vehicles crashed in Newton during rush hour.
It happened at the supermarket overpass near Exit 17 just before 7:30 a.m.
State Police tweeted that vehicles were “across all lanes” and unable to be moved from the road. An ambulance was called in to help.
All lanes were re-opened about a half-hour later.
Two people were taken to Newton Wellesley Hospital with minor injuries
There’s no word yet on what caused the crash.
More from CBS Boston
Stimulus Package Update: What Happens To The Economy Without A Second Stimulus?
‘Panic Mode’: Eviction Crisis Begins In Chelsea, City Hit Hard By Coronavirus
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 7: Joe Mixon Injury Opens Door For Giovani Bernard