BOSTON (CBS) – Researchers looked at almost 2,800 adults in Spain and found exercising between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. was associated with a lower risk of developing breast and prostate cancer than exercising later in the day.
Though they did also notice a protective effect in men who exercised at night. This does not mean that working out later in the morning or in the early afternoon is not beneficial. On the contrary, we know that everyone can reduce cancer risk by being moderately physically active for at least 150 minutes a week.