Mic'd Up Bill Belichick Wasn't Happy With Referee During Patriots' Loss To BroncosBill Belichick has the world's greatest poker face when he's behind a microphone and speaking to reporters. But on the field, in the heat of NFL battle, the coach often doesn't hide his emotions in any way.

NFL Week 7 AFC West Picks: Broncos Looking To Climb Division Standings Against ChiefsCBS Denver's sports anchor likes what he sees from the Broncos of late, but not enough to pick them over the Chiefs.

David Andrews, Shaq Mason Among Six Patriots Returning To Practice FieldThe Patriots hit the practice field on Wednesday, which marks a major improvement upon last week. Better yet, the team welcomed back a number of players who had been out.

Stephon Gilmore Declines Comment When Asked About Reported Dinner With Cam Newton Prior To Positive COVID-19 TestsWhile the issue may already be a matter of the past, Gilmore was asked directly on Wednesday whether or not the reported dinner happened. Unsurprisingly, Gilmore gave no real answer.

Patriots Set To Make Much-Needed Return To Practice Field On WednesdayThe last two weeks have been anything but normal for the New England Patriots. But so far, Week 7 is off to a much better start.