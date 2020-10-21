BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots hit the practice field on Wednesday, which marks a major improvement upon last week. Better yet, the team welcomed back a number of players who had been out.

At the top of that list were David Andrews and Shaq Mason. Andrews spent the last three weeks on IR with a broken thumb, while Mason was placed on the COVID-19 list over the weekend. Their returns should help the patchwork offensive line in a big way, provided both will be able to play on Sunday vs. San Francisco.

Also returning from IR were rookie linebacker Josh Uche and defensive lineman Beau Allen, while defensive end Derek Rivers and defensive tackle Byron Cowart were activated off the COVID-19 list as well.

Uche had been on IR with a foot injury. Allen — a free-agent signing in the offseason — had been on IR since the start of the season, after missing all of training camp due to an undisclosed injury.

The Patriots are coming off a loss at home to the Denver Broncos, dropping their record to 2-3. They’ll host Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.