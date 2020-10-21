Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 646 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 22 additional deaths in Massachusetts on Wednesday.
The total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 142,941 while the total number of deaths is 9,559.
Health officials said that as of Wednesday, there are 519 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, an increase of two from Tuesday. There are 91 patients currently in intensive care.
The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.3%.
There were 12,722 new tests reported Wednesday. A total of 2,562,247 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.