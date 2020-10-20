BOSTON (CBS) – Celtics guard Marcus Smart is speaking out about the racism he’s faced in Boston.
Smart said the incident that has stuck with him the most happened right outside TD Garden when he saw a white woman crossing the street with her young son against the light.
In a column published in the Players’ Tribune, Smart said he realized something bad was about to happen so he “yelled to her, politely.” The response, Smart recalled, was a series of profanity-laced comments that included a racial slur.
Smart said “For a second it was like I couldn’t breathe … And in an instant I was made to feel less than human.”
Smart said he still thinks about that incident and it reminds him that racism is taught.
“No kid should be exposed to that. Our children deserve better,” Smart wrote.
Smart took part in the protests following the death of George Floyd.
“It was like, here we are out here standing up for our rights, and at the same time there’s a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic out here killing Black and Brown people at higher rates than everyone else,” Smart wrote. “There was no way I was gonna just sit idly by and let this moment pass. I’m too close to this. It means too much to me.”
Smart says this year has exposed what we need to work on as a country, but also the good that comes when the right people come together.
He said he’s optimistic about the future, thanks to the young people who are working to make a change.
If this happened it is indeed disturbing, but….The left has invented many hoaxes (Juicy, Bubba Wallace, etc) and this is not the Boston I have lived in for 70 years so sorry Marcus, I don’t believe you.
Marcus, you are simply the best, and as for less than human, you are more than human. First, you live up to your name, you are Smart. I find your ability to think fast, second to none. Your coordination is superior, your competitiveness is superior, and the joy you bring to your team and fans is remarkable. You are and have been the best defensive player in the NBA for the past few years.
Marcus Smart is strong and smart enough to understand that we are living in divided a racial time promoted by the POTUS. However, you are in a position to manage this incident, alway think of the wise phrase of Michelle Obama:
“When they go Low, we go High”