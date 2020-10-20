BOSTON (CBS) — If the Patriots are looking to add a receiver ahead of the Nov. 3 trade deadline, Bengals wide out John Ross could be a potential target.

The fourth-year receiver is reportedly looking for a fresh start, and according to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo, approached Cincinnati about a trade after playing just on snap against the Colts on Sunday.

The No. 9 overall pick in 2017, Ross has come up well short of the expectations that go with a receiver drafted that high. He has just two catches for 17 yards this season after being inactive for Weeks 3-5. He’s missed time due to injuries in each of his four NFL seasons, playing in just 27 of a possible 64 games.

Ross, known mostly for his speed, had his best season in 2019, catching 28 of the 56 passes that went his way for 506 yards and three touchdowns. He caught a career-high seven touchdowns in 2018 over 13 games.

While his career hasn’t been too impressive, Ross is still just 24. Bill Belichick likes to add former first-round picks when the price is right, and Josh McDaniels may be able to find the best way to use the speedy receiver.

Ross is on the final year of his rookie deal, so any team looking to acquire him probably won’t have to send much to Cincinnati in return. But staying on the field has been an issue for Ross, so teams probably won’t want to give up much for his services anyways.