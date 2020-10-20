HOLYOKE (CBS) – Family members of veterans who live at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, and relatives of some who died at the facility, testified Tuesday at the Massachusetts State House.
Tuesday marked the first meeting of a special commission created to investigate one of the deadliest COVID-19 outbreaks in the country.
Since March 1, 76 veterans at the facility died from coronavirus. Two former administrators are facing charges.
Family members told lawmakers they had little communication about what was actually going on at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.
“My father was in a room with two other gentlemen. I believe one passed before and one passed after,” one woman testified. “We trusted them to give the best care to our veterans. You just had to trust to believe that that’s what was happening.”
Family members and supporters are calling for more funding and staffing. They also want a new upgraded facility to replace the current Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.
Indict the two but leave Urena and Moran free to collect their benefits or retire peacefully this state is a corrupt mess and we all know it. Thanks for nothing Marsha, we see you.