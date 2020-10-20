REVERE (CBS) — Gov. Charlie Baker took a small jab at New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu while answering questions from reporters after a press conference Tuesday.
When asked by a reporter if he was aware Vice President Mike Pence would be traveling to New Hampshire soon, Baker said he was not. He added, “Maybe I’ll reach out to my friend Chris Sununu who, when he’s not busy suing me, may be interested in having a conversation about some things that he could raise on our behalf with the Vice President.”
The reference is to an ongoing legal battle between Massachusetts and New Hampshire. On Monday, N.H. filed a lawsuit in the U.S. Supreme Court to fight a final ruling of an emergency regulation issued Friday by the Massachusetts Department of Revenue.
Mass. regulation would require income earned by non-resident employees who work remotely to be taxed. It also says if an employee worked in Massachusetts prior to the COVID-19 state of emergency, their income will “continue to be treated as Massachusetts source income.”
Sununu said Massachusetts is trying to “balance its budget on the backs of our citizens” as it seeks to collect income tax from Granite State residents who normally work in Massachusetts but have been working remotely during the coronavirus pandemic.
About 100,000 New Hampshire residents regularly commute to Massachusetts for work.