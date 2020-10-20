BOSTON (CBS) – Franklin Park Zoo welcomed an adorable new addition last week.
On Wednesday, veterinarians and physicians delivered a male baby gorilla by Cesarean section. The procedure was necessary after the baby’s mother Kiki, a 39-year-old western lowland gorilla, suffered some bleeding days before her due date.
Once the procedure began, it went “quickly and smoothly” as the baby was delivered at 6 pounds, 3 ounces. Zoo officials say he’s “a big baby” as gorilla infants are usually 3-5 pounds at birth.
This was the first male gorilla ever born at Franklin Park Zoo.
After a day of recovery, Kiki was reunited with her baby and they have been able to bond together. The pair will spend time together behind the scenes and debut to zoo visitors at a later date.