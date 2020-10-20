BOSTON (CBS) – Many families are wondering what to do about Thanksgiving this year because of the risks associated with Covid-19. Many doctors say a large family gathering is a recipe for inviting the virus in.
So what are you going to do, during the holiday of family and food? “I get that question every day,” said Dr. Shira Doron of Tufts Medical Center. “I can’t make that decision, because risk is a very personal consideration.”
Dr. Doron explained there is no such thing as a large family celebration with zero risk. Even if precautions aren’t taken.
For the Maier family in the South Shore, they discussed whether or not to bring their daughter home from college down south. “What kind of risks was it going to entail for our family, and then what are the safeguards can you put in place,” said Paul Maier.
The family decided to bring her home. “It comes to using common sense,” Maier said. “Playing by the rules and you know, realizing you’re in a different environment than you are in college and take it seriously.”
Donna Gately is a Boston nurse. She’s seen what Covid-19 does, but she also hasn’t seen her youngest son in about a year. She’s going to let the 24-year-old come home, but with restrictions. “I’ve asked him to take precautions,” she said. “And not to be going out a lot as a young 24-year-old, before he comes home, so I can be protected.”