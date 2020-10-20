REVERE (CBS) — Governor Charlie Baker stopped by Revere Tuesday to bring attention to a new free testing site set up at Suffolk Downs. “As many epidemiologists and public health experts predicted we have seen an uptick of positive cases in Massachusetts,” said Baker.

He emphasized that testing is still one of the most powerful tools to keep people safe.

People in Revere are upset the city is still in the high-risk red zone on the state’s COVID-19 map.

“I just got a text yesterday about Revere being a hot spot and it bothers me,” said Deborah Walk.

When asked the possibility of back-tracking some of the state’s reopening process, Baker said it’s the informal backyard parties with no masks causing the problems.

“Those are the places and spaces where if people are asymptomatic they will give it to somebody else,” said Baker.

According to the governor, health officials are seeing the highest spread among people between 19-39-years-old, which is why they sent out wireless emergency alerts to some of the highest risk cities and towns.

“There are a lot of people who got that message last night for whom it was probably the probably the first time they heard from anybody directly about the issues associated with her Covid,” said Baker.

The administration said state agencies are working with municipalities to crack down on large parties among young people that are popping up in vacant lots.

“Typically these are held on private property aware from all of our eyes without the owner’s permission,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders.

Sudders also said state and local officials stopped a large party that was planned for Revere earlier this month. Word of the party was circulating on social media.