BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins have re-signed another one of their own, inking restricted free agent Karson Kuhlman to a two-year contract worth $1.5 million, the team announced Tuesday.
Kuhlman played in 25 games for the Bruins during the 2019-20 season, scoring one goal and dishing out five assists. He debuted during the 2018-19 season and had three goals and a pair of assists over 11 games. The 25-year-old center has appeared in 13 playoff games in his career, tallying three points off one goal and two assists.
The Bruins signed Kuhlman in 2018 after he went undrafted out of The University of Minnesota Duluth. He’s shown that he can contribute as a physical presence on Boston’s bottom-six, and will be in the mix for one of those spots in training camp.
Kuhlman’s deal carries a $725,000 cap hit for Boston, and is a two-way deal in the first year. He joins Matt Grzelcyk as restricted free agents that Boston has locked up this offseason. The Bruins still have decisions to make on restricted free agent Jake DeBrusk and unrestricted free agent Zdeno Chara, with just over $6.6 million in cap space to work with.