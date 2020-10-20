Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Brigham and Women’s Hospital said it’s “confident” that a coronavirus cluster of 57 cases that involved 42 employees and 15 patients has been contained.
“We have not had any new potentially contagious cases on the units that were affected since Oct. 3,” the hospital said in a statement.
The cluster was discovered in late September and was limited to two inpatient units – 16A and 14CD of Braunwald Tower.
The hospital said its’ own investigation found several possible reasons for the outbreak, including a highly-infectious source patient, inconsistencies in patient masking and eye protection among providers and a lack of physical distancing among staff while eating.
The hospital said it is addressing those issues.