BOSTON (CBS) — Applications will be accepted once again for the Boston Rental Relief Fund. In a statement Tuesday, Mayor Marty Walsh announced that $5 million will be made available for residents at risk of losing their housing.
The statewide moratorium on evictions and foreclosures ended on Oct. 17.
Up to $4,000 of rental relief will be available to individuals over a one-year period.
To qualify, tenants must:
- Earn less than 80% Area Median Income (AMI) or $90,650 for a family of four
- Be financially impacted by COVID-19
- Be renters in Boston as of March 1, 2020
- Certify they do not receive a rental subsidy or have funds to meet their needs, and
- Not be a full-time student.
Immigration status will no be asked.
According to the city, “over the last six months, the Fund distributed more than $3 million in payments to landlords on behalf of more than 1,000 households. More than fifty percent of the households that have been awarded funds earn less than $58,000 per year with two income earners.”
Applicants can apply on the boston.gov website. Applications are funded on a first-come, first-serve basis.