UXBRIDGE (CBS) – A woman charged with assaulting a Vietnam veteran because he supports President Trump is due in court Monday. Kiara Dudley, 34, was arrested after the weekend incident in Douglas.
The 73-year-old veteran and another person were at the intersection of Main and Webster streets just after noon Saturday with Trump flags and signs. Police said Dudley went up to the couple and “began to berate them with insults” and told them to leave.
As the couple tried to move away, police said Dudley bumped the veteran with her body and then stepped on his “Veterans for Trump” sign. As he bent over to pick it up, investigators said Dudley “knocked him to the ground causing an injury to his finger.”
Several people called 911 and Dudley was later arrested.
She’s charged with assault and battery on an elderly person causing injury.
Dudley was released on $250 bail and ordered to appear in Uxbridge District Court Monday.
