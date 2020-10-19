SALEM (CBS) – The manager of Koto Grill and Sushi in Salem said she was attacked after a dispute over a tip. Yan Lin said it was a violent unprovoked attack that left her shaken.
Lin said this is already a difficult time of year, running a restaurant during a pandemic in peak tourism season, so imagine her surprise when a customer got physical with her.
“I was scared,” Lin said.
Surveillance video shows the moment Lin was attacked. She said a group of five tourists on Saturday night asked her server to split the bill four ways, then refused to leave a tip.
When she intervened and asked them to please tip their server, she said a woman followed her up to the front of the restaurant, demanded her credit card back, and shoved her into the wall, which cameras caught on tape.
Police responded to the restaurant, but two days later, Lin is still shaken up and sore from the experience and is trying to find the woman in the video.
“The only thing in my mind is you know glad it is not my server who get attacked, it’s me,” Lin said. “I am a strong woman.”
The owner said she gave all the surveillance video and information she has to Salem Police.