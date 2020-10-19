PROVIDENCE, RI (CBS) – A moped driver is in critical condition following a crash in Providence, Rhode Island on Sunday. Video from the incident shows a Providence Police cruiser following the moped before it crashes near a building.
Moments before the crash, witnesses saw dozens of people on dirt bikes and motorcycles riding through the streets of Providence.
According to WPRI, the operator, identified by family members as Portsmouth resident Jhamal Gonsalves, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Police are still investigating whether the officer hit the 24-year-old with his cruiser.
Providence Police Col. Hugh Clements said all evidence will be reviewed.
“This will be broken down frame by frame, moment by moment,” Clements said. “There will be all sets of eyes on it. We will be transparent. We will be forthcoming with the information as we can release it properly.”
The officer involved in the incident has minor injuries.