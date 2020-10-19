TAUNTON (CBS) – Work is officially underway to change highway exit numbers across Massachusetts.
MassDOT crews began working along Route 140 in the Taunton and New Bedford area late Sunday night into early Monday morning. Interstate 95 and Route 25 will be next.
The timeline for other state highways has not been finalized, but it’s expected to continue through next summer.
The new exit signs will match the mile markers to comply with new federal guidelines.
Key locations will have signs with the old exit numbers for at least the next two years.
MassDOT has launched an interactive website, NewMassExits.com, to show what the new mileage-based exit numbers will be.
The agency has said there are several benefits to the change, including making it easier for drivers to calculate the distance to their destination and better emergency response. New Hampshire and Delaware are the only other states who have yet to implement the change.