Patchwork Offensive Line Gave Patriots Offense Little Chance Vs. BroncosThe Patriots relied on a makeshift offensive line against the Broncos, and it did not work out well for New England.

Mookie Betts Makes Another Spectacular Catch, Dodgers Return To World SeriesMookie Betts is leaping into the World Series, carrying to the Los Angeles Dodgers with his glove rather than with his bat.

Sorry, Everybody: Tom Brady Is Still GreatIf there's one place a football team never wants to be, it is on the opposite sideline when Tom Brady is coming off a bad performance.

Cam Newton Rusty In Return For Patriots, Vows To Be Better After Frustrating Loss To BroncosCam Newton returned for the Patriots on Sunday, though the quarterback and the rest of the New England offense didn't have much success doing anything in an 18-12 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Second Guess: Should Bill Belichick Have Challenged The Spot On A James White Run Vs. Denver?Should Bill Belichick have challenged the spot instead of punting back to the Broncos? Let's examine the situation.