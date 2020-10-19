Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 827 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 15 additional deaths in the state on Monday.
The total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 141,474 while the total number of deaths is 9,532.
Health officials said that as of Monday, there are 500 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, an increase of 17 from Sunday. There are 86 patients currently in intensive care.
The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.2%.
There were 17,654 new tests reported Monday. A total of 2,532,287 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.