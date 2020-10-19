Bill Belichick Hoping For Full Dose Of Practice This WeekIf anything was clear throughout the Patriots' 18-12 loss to the Broncos on Sunday, it's that the team has a lot of work to do to get its offense in gear. That all starts in practice.

Beloved Hockey Broadcaster Mike 'Doc' Emrick Announces RetirementMike 'Doc' Emrick called more than 3,700 games through his Hall of Fame career.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 7: Joe Mixon Injury Opens Door For Giovani BernardThe Bengals top running back was injured in Week 6 opening an opportunity for Bernard to step up and fill the top role in Week 7.

Cam Newton Said Testing Positive For COVID Led To Strangest Two Weeks Of CareerCam Newton opened up about his bout with COVID-19 on Monday morning.

An Updated Look At Cam Newton-Tom Brady Comparison Doesn't Look Great For PatriotsThose of us who were riding shotgun on the Cam Newton Hype Train need to take a step back and capture a snapshot of the situation at hand. We have to admit that we're not looking too hot right now!