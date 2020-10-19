Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — CVS Pharmacy is going on a hiring spree. The company will hire 15,000 full and part-time workers ahead of winter to address coronavirus and flu season needs.
More than 10,000 of the job openings will be licensed pharmacy technicians who could administer coronavirus tests and vaccines.
Many of the positions are temporary with the possibility of them becoming permanent.
The new hires are on top of the 50,000 workers CVS added in March.
Job seekers can go to cvs.jobs to apply.