SOMERVILLE (CBS) — People living in high-risk communities for coronavirus are worried about the recent uptick in positive cases. “I do think people have to realize this is still not going away anytime soon,” said Somerville resident Anthony Meja.

The City of Somerville is a high-risk community. “We are engaging now in a resurgence,” said Somerville Mayor Joseph Curtatone.

The mayor doesn’t envision a full shutdown again like the spring and says people can help prevent one by staying vigilant.

“In order to avoid that we need to make sure we do what we’re supposed to be doing as individuals and we’re collaborating, coordinating not just as individual cities and towns, but as a region and that is really absent,” said Curtatone.

UMass Memorial Medical Center Epidemiologist Dr. Richard Ellison expects the cases in the state to increase in the coming weeks. He does not think a full shutdown will happen but says reopening the economy needs to be carefully balanced.

“You have to remember in February and March we had essentially no testing or only testing the most seriously ill patients in the hospital and we had no idea how much disease was in the community,” said Ellison.

Starting Monday night, the state will be sending out wireless emergency alerts to people living in some of the 63 Massachusetts communities in the red zone. The text message is part of a campaign to remind people about the importance of masks and to practice social distancing. It also includes a link to the state’s COVID-19 website.