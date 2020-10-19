BOSTON (CBS) — Residents living in several high-risk coronavirus communities will be receiving a text message Monday reminding them to be vigilant against coronavirus. The Wireless Emergency Alert, activated by the COVID-19 Command Center, will be sent between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. in English and Spanish.
The message is directed at Chelsea, Everett, Lawrence, Lynn, Nantucket, New Bedford, Revere, Framingham, Winthrop, and Worcester. Phones near those areas may receive the alert as well.
It will read: MAGovt Alert COVID19 is a serious threat in [city/town name]. Wear a mask. Wash your hands. Keep your distance. Do not share food drinks utensils. Stay home if sick. Get a free COVID test. Stop gatherings with family and friends. Protect you and your loved ones. For more info visit mass.gov/stopcovid19
According to the state, the message is part of a broader campaign to remind people that the pandemic is not over.