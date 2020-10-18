BOSTON (CBS) — Defenseman Torey Krug thanked Bruins fans while saying goodbye to Boston in an Instagram post. Krug recently signed with the St. Louis Blues after eight years with the Bruins.

“I have no words to describe how much the city, my teammates, and the fans mean to us. The truth is, I was never a fan of these types of posts but felt it necessary as my only means to connect with you guys. Thank you to the Bruins organization for the opportunity to grow as a player and a person. Thank you to my teammates for the amazing memories and what will be lifelong bonds. Thank you to the fans and the community for embracing my family as one of your own,” Krug wrote.

“I truly feel terrible that I couldn’t help bring another Stanley Cup to Boston but I leave with some amazing memories and having played with Hall of Famers on some truly special teams.”

The defenseman shared 10 pictures along with the post.

Krug was a big piece of the Bruins making the Stanley Cup Final in both 2013 and 2019. The 29-year-old is the NHL’s sixth-highest scoring defenseman since the start of the 2016 season with 212 points in 282 games.