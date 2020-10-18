Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — There were no new coronavirus cases across the NFL Sunday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported. The New England Patriots are slated to play the Denver Broncos in Gillette Stadium at 1 p.m.
Game. On.
Per @AdamSchefter, no new positive tests across the NFL.
Broncos at Patriots (CBS, 1 p.m. ET).
— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 18, 2020
On Saturday afternoon, the Patriots reportedly added running back Sony Michel, guard Shaq Mason, and defensive end Derek Rivers to the reserve/COVID-19 list.
The most recent coronavirus case for the Patriots was on Friday when center James Ferentz was reportedly placed on the NFL’s reserve/COVID list. Practice was canceled and the facility was closed.
