Filed Under:Coronavirus, New England Patriots

BOSTON (CBS) — There were no new coronavirus cases across the NFL Sunday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported. The New England Patriots are slated to play the Denver Broncos in Gillette Stadium at 1 p.m.

On Saturday afternoon, the Patriots reportedly added running back Sony Michel, guard Shaq Mason, and defensive end Derek Rivers to the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The most recent coronavirus case for the Patriots was on Friday when center James Ferentz was reportedly placed on the NFL’s reserve/COVID list. Practice was canceled and the facility was closed.

