Cam Newton, Stephon Gilmore Active For PatriotsBoth Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore are active for the Patriots and will play in New England's Week 6 tilt against the Denver Broncos.

Report: No New COVID-19 Cases Across NFL Ahead Of Patriots-Broncos GameThere were no new coronavirus cases across the NFL Sunday morning.

Report: Patriots Add Sony Michel, Shaq Mason, Derek Rivers To COVID-19 ListThe Patriots added three more players to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday, one day before the team is set to host the Denver Broncos at Gillette Stadium.

Boston College Falls 40-14 To No. 23 Virginia TechThe Eagles have now lost two out of their last three games after a 2-0 start to the season.

Bruins Re-Sign Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk To 4-Year ContractGrzelcyk has played in 197 career games with the Bruins over the last four seasons.