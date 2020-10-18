Comments
PAWTUCKET, R.I. – Baseball fans in Rhode Island said goodbye to McCoy Stadium over the weekend.
The long-time home of the PawSox hosted a farewell celebration, offering fans on last opportunity to visit the ballpark. Fan-favorite stadium food was served at tables set up on the outfield grass.
The Pawtucket Red Sox have called McCoy home since 1970. Next season, the Red Sox Triple A team will be based at Polar Park in Worcester.
Six groups have come forward with proposals for the reuse of the McCoy Stadium property after the Pawtucket Red Sox leave town.
