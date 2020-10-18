Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Health officials reported 744 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 14 additional deaths in Massachusetts on Sunday. The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.2%.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said that as of Sunday, there are 483 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, a decrease of 17 from Saturday. There are 83 patients currently in intensive care.
The total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 140,647 while the total number of deaths is 9,517.
There were 15,588 new tests reported Sunday. A total of 2,514,633 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.