DOUGLAS (CBS) – A Douglas woman is facing charges after she allegedly assaulted a Vietnam veteran supporting President Donald Trump on Saturday, police said.
Police said they received several calls after a 34-year-old Kiara Dudley approached a couple supporting the president with flags and signs at the intersection of Main and Webster streets in Douglas. Police said the Dudley insulted the couple and demanded they leave.
Dudley allegedly bumped the 73-year-old veteran with her body and stepped on his Veterans for Trump sign as he bent over to pick it up, injuring his finger.
Dudley was released on $250 cash bail. She will be arraigned in Uxbridge District Court on Monday.