Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Exit signs on roads across Massachusetts are officially changing. Work begins Sunday night to change the signs on Route 140.
The new exit signs will match the mile markers in compliance with new federal guidelines.
After Route 140 is completed, I-195 and Route 25 will be next. Timelines for other highways, like I-93, I-95, and the Mass. Pike, have not been finalized.
Every MassDOT-owned roadway will be updated. Crews will put up “old exit #” signs at key locations for at least the next two years, MassDOT said.