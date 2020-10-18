BOSTON, MA (CBS) – Two opposing political protests turned hostile in Boston’s Copley Square on Sunday.

“We are absolutely calling out the Democratic Party,” said Sue Ianni, an organizer for the ultra-conservative group Super Happy Fun America.

Steel barricades separated Trump supporters from the counter-protesters along Dartmouth Street, but not before things turned violent.

“They’re racist people,” said Ashawn Dabney-Small.

Rally-goers from Super Happy Fun America were seen waving Trump-Pence flags. The group that organized the controversial Straight Pride Parade is calling for an end to what they call “Democratic violence.”

“I see one side with masks and wanting to use violence. I see another side with American flags trying to talk about the issues of society,” said the group’s founder, Samson Racioppi.

They were visibly outnumbered by counter-protesters that took to the streets in frustration.

“It’s really hard for me to look in their direction,” said one counter-protester who didn’t want to be named. “It’s really hard for me to see. They’ve got a straight pride flag. They’ve got a lot of offensive and upsetting things.”

It took an aggressive turn when some counter-protesters began lighting up a Blue Lives Matter flag, along with a cardboard cutout of President Trump.

“The violence behind BLM. It’s really a shame when the politicians are backing it,” said Ianni.

It was a screaming match between both sides separated by barricades and Boston Police officers.

“Black lives do matter. They should’ve mattered a long time ago, but clearly, that’s not happening here,” argued Dabney-Small.

Officers in riot gear could be seen on the ground making sure tensions didn’t escalate.

One rally-goer said she showed up calling for peace, not violence.

“I’m feeling really angered, but also very sad.”

Police arrested two men at the rallies. Both will face multiple charges, including assault and battery of a police officer and disorderly conduct.