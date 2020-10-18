BOSTON (CBS) — Both Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore are active for the Patriots and will play in New England’s Week 6 tilt against the Denver Broncos.
Newton missed Week 4’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs after testing positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 2, forcing that game to move from Sunday to Monday night of that week. Gilmore played 100 percent of the team’s defensive snaps against Kansas City, and tested positive for COVID-19 two days later.
But both players were asymptomatic after their positive tests and were activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week. With New England’s game against Denver pushed back a week, Gilmore did not end up missing a game following his positive test.
Via @Patriots on Instagram: Cam Newton’s arrival. pic.twitter.com/5FbfmBhoRB
— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 18, 2020
Here are New England’s inactives for Sunday’s game:
#Patriots inactives. pic.twitter.com/XygKt7ATsO
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 18, 2020
With Hoyer inactive, that means Jarrett Stidham will back up Newton on Sunday. Wide receiver Julian Edelman (knee), left tackle Isaiah Wynn (calf), and defensive tackle Adam Butler (shoulder) are all active after being listed as questionable on Friday.
Offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch, defensive end Rashod Berry, defensive lineman Nick Thurman, and wide receiver Isaiah Zuber are all active after being elevated from the practice squad on Saturday.
The Patriots added three players to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday: running back Sony Michel, guard Shaq Mason and defensive end Derek Rivers. But the team had no new positive tests on Sunday and the rescheduled Week 6 clash with the Broncos will kick off on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Gillette Stadium.
Watch Patriots-Broncos on WBZ-TV, and after the game stick around for full reaction and analysis on Patriots 5th Quarter!