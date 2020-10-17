BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts State Police are helping Boston Police in a search for multiple suspects that are allegedly connected to a shooting in Braintree.
State Police said a vehicle possibly tied to the suspects was located in East Boston. That brought out police in force, some heavily armed.
“When the cops showed up there was a lot of commotion, and I wanted to figure out if my neighbors were safe,” said one resident. “Out of nowhere, cops were flying in this neighborhood. Next thing I know, tons of cops coming through with long rifles and what not. It’s kind of scary in the process.”
State Police searched several neighborhoods in East Boston, and they also searched from the air.
K-9 units were also on the scene as Boston and State Police combed a tightly-packed section of town just off Boardman Street.
“Hopefully, everyone’s safe in this process and the cops have the situation under control,” said the resident.
A number of agencies are still on the case, and the situation is still unresolved at this time.
This is a developing story.