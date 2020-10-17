LEE, N.H. (CBS) – An armed individual put stores in the Market Basket Plaza in Lee, New Hampshire on lockdown midday Saturday.
Police were summoned to the scene just before noon amid calls about 27-year-old Gordon Falt firing a gun into the air in the parking lot.
After refusing to surrender to police, officers created a perimeter around Falt. He eventually surrendered and was taken into police custody around 1:30 p.m.
“”We’re just thankful that no one’s hurt,” said Lee Police Lt. Donald Laliberte Saturday afternoon. “It was really a textbook ending that this ended with no one else being hurt. That area is very busy at this time.”
Lt. Laliberte says Falt was traveling from his house in Bar Harbor, Maine, and was planning on heading to Maryland. The reason for his travel is still unknown.
There were no injuries in the incident.