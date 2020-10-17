Bruins Re-Sign Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk To Four-Year ContractGrzelcyk has played in 197 career games with the Bruins over the last four seasons.

Report: Patriots Add Sony Michel, Shaq Mason, Derek Rivers To COVID-19 ListThe Patriots added three more players to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday, one day before the team is set to host the Denver Broncos at Gillette Stadium.

Denver Running Backs Coach Tests Positive For COVID-19 Ahead of Patriots-Broncos GameDenver Broncos running backs coach Curtis Modkins tested positive for coronavirus, the team announced Saturday.

#2 Alabama Faces #3 Georgia: 'Can Mac Jones Find His Guys Against Speedy Georgia Defense?' Asks CBS Sports' Adam ZuckerThe Alabama offense has been clicking on all cylinders thus far. They meet a 'Dawgs defense this week that could slow their roll.

Patriots-Broncos What To Watch For: The Return Of Cam NewtonThe Patriots will welcome in the 1-3 Denver Broncos at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. At least we think they will.