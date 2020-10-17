BOSTON (CBS) – Early voting in Massachusetts begins Saturday and will last until Friday, Oct. 30.
Every city and town must have voting sessions available during this weekend and next weekend, as well as sessions during the regular business hours throughout the week.
The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 24.
Secretary of State Bill Galvin said Friday that mail-in voting is off to a strong start. More than 1.7 million applications have been received and nearly 400,000 voters have already submitted their ballots.
Read: Massachusetts Voter Information Resources
In Boston, Fenway Park is one of 21 early voting locations for residents. It will be open for voting both Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Drop boxes for mail-in ballots are now set up around the city. Voters can submit their ballots in any one of the 17 drop boxes listed below by November 3.