#2 Alabama Faces #3 Georgia: 'Can Mac Jones Find His Guys Against Speedy Georgia Defense?' Asks CBS Sports' Adam ZuckerThe Alabama offense has been clicking on all cylinders thus far. They meet a 'Dawgs defense this week that could slow their roll.

Patriots-Broncos What To Watch For: The Return Of Cam NewtonThe Patriots will welcome in the 1-3 Denver Broncos at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. At least we think they will.

Patriots' Facilities Open Saturday As Team Continues Preps For BroncosAfter the Patriots canceled practice and closed their facilities Friday following another positive COVID-19 test, they're back open for business on Saturday morning.

Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 6: With Dalvin Cook Likely Out, Alexander Mattison A Must StartThe Vikings backup running back is likely to see more touches this week with Dalvin Cook dealing with an adductor strain.

Edelman, Butler Among 4 Patriots Listed As Questionable For Sunday Vs. BroncosIf the Patriots play the Broncos on Sunday, four players are questionable to participate in the tilt.