BOSTON (CBS) – The clear skies on Saturday made for a grand slam turnout at Fenway Park.
Early voting in Massachusetts began on Saturday. In Boston, Fenway Park was one of over 20 early voting locations.
Voters at Fenway casted their ballots under championship banners and were able to grab a quick selfie in the stands.
“I voted at Fenway Park!” one voter shouted in the stands.
Face masks, barriers and plexiglass dividers were in place to maintain everyone’s safety.
“Very happy to vote early. I felt very safe and very ventilated and really excited to be here. And hopefully, a very historic election,” another voter said.
The voting line at Fenway extended around the ballpark. Early voter Mitchell London could not wait to get inside.
“Everyone should exercise their right to vote. And I think people have to start realizing that’s how you bring about real change,” London said.
Fenway Park will be open again for early voting on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.